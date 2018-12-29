Home / News / Health background leads to siblings' new venture

Sat, 12/29/2018 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Tammy Barta, a restorative nurse’s aide, and her sister, Jo Close, a certified medication aide, have each worked for more than two decades in the medical field. Now, together with family, they will retail medical uniforms and some supplies, as FollowUp ScrubS LLC, out of 1 E. Main St.
Inventory is expected to arrive this week, and following renovation, Barta aims to open the doors the second week in January.
Previously, health care workers had to travel to Waterloo, Mason City or Rochester to purchase medical uniform scrubs, and for many, it’s difficult to find either the time, or the money, to travel that far.
“As a caregiver, I like to take care of things and people,” Barta said. “It’s getting to the point I need to do it differently.”
