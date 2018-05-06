Heartland Days is ready to have ‘bigger’ weekend

Jason Speltz’s annual 10-day “weather watch” began last week and that can mean only one thing: Heartland Days is nearing.

“I know there’s not a dang thing I can do about it,” the New Horizons-Chamber director said, “but I can’t help myself. We’re so weather dependent, and just once, I’d like to see Mother Nature give us a perfect weekend because, I think, we have a bigger and better weekend planned.”

And while this weekend’s forecast isn’t perfect — there’s a chance of storms on Friday and a slight chance for more on Saturday — it doesn’t look like all-day affairs for the three-day celebration that kicks off on Friday evening with the annual Heartland Days Parade.

— For more on this story, see the June 5 New Hampton Tribune.