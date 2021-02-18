Heat wave coming!

Break out the shorts and the flip-flops, a heat wave is on the way.

It’s right there in the National Weather Service forecast for Chickasaw County.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

And already, we’re experiencing a warm-up of sorts, even though it appears that we’ll extend our steak over overnight lows to at least 15 or 16 straight days.

Still, it beats the heck out of what we’ve been enduring the past two weeks.

Beginning on Friday, Feb. 5, we’ve had overnight lows below zero every day. When the temperature broke zero this past Tuesday, it marked the first time since the previous Wednesday that Chickasaw County basked in temperatures above If the forecast holds, it will be the first time since last Wednesday that the temperature broke zero since the previous Wednesday.

