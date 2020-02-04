Home / News / Helping families through difficult times
At Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, it’s always been about one family, the Hugebacks, helping another, and included in this family portrait are (front row) Bryan and Gayla Hugeback, holding Melvin and Micah Johnson, (back row) their daughter and son-in-law, Maggie and Drew Johnson and their son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Hayley Hugeback.

Helping families through difficult times

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Hugeback-Johnson’s ‘next generation’ will continue to build relationships with those grieving loss of loved ones
By: 
Bob Fenske

Drew Johnson and Andy Hugeback are two entirely different, as Johnson puts it, “humans,” but that may be one of their strengths for the funeral home they will one day run together.

“I think one of the things that makes it work is that even though we don’t always agree,” Hugeback said, “we put the families we serve first. You’re never going to get your way all the time and we know that.”

“I think the fact that we are two entirely different humans, I mean our personalities are totally opposite, is a strength for us,” Johnson said.

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here