Hemann out as NH/TV wrestling coach

New Hampton/Turkey Valley wrestling coach Nick Hemann will not complete the season, school officials announced in a terse four-sentence statement released Wednesday afternoon.

“The New Hampton Community School District is announcing that Mr. Nick Hemann will not be completing this wrestling season as the head wrestling coach with the district,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens wrote in the statement, but Jurrens did say Hemann will continue in his position with as a high school special education teacher with the district.

Jurrens said that assistant coaches Matt Paulus and Andy Geerts will serve as co-coaches and be assisted by the program’s volunteer coaches.

“The district is confident these coaches will provide leadership and a great experience for our student-athletes for the remainder of the season,” Jurrens said in the statement, but when contacted by the Tribune, Jurrens declined further comment.

Hemann came to New Hampton in the fall of 2008 and was in his 11th season as the Chickasaws’ head coach. He led New Hampton to the Class 2A state dual-meet title in 2017 and did the same with the New Hampton/Turkey Valley program in 2018. The Chickasaws finished as runners-up at the traditional state tournament in both 2017 and 2018.

New Hampton/Turkey Valley is 22-11 in duals this season and ranked third in the latest Class 2A dual-team rankings put out by the Iowa High School Athletic Association as it prepares for Saturday's Northeast Iowa Conference tournament in Charles City.

Hemann could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

