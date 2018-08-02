Here come the brides ... and a few others

Braxton Johnson’s mommy and daddy are getting married this summer, and his mother brought him along to the Wedding Extravaganza that was held Saturday at the Chickasaw Event Center.

The little guy didn’t mind at all.

Of course, the fact that he was hanging out by the “cupcake guy” helped immensely.

“I think he’s definitely found his favorite vendor,” said his mother, Samantha Schlindwein, “but he’s pretty excited that mommy and daddy are getting married, right Braxton?”

For a brief moment, the 4-year-old took his eye off the cupcakes, looked at him mom, glanced at the reporter and looked back at his mom and smiled.

And his attention immediately returned to the cupcakes.

Mom, meanwhile, laughed when she was asked if she was ready for her Jan. 23 nuptials to Stephen Johnson.

“I am soooo far behind,” she said with a laugh, “which is one reason I’m here. I have my dress and I have my baker. And that’s it.”

For more of this article, see Tuesday's Tribune.