Home / News / Here we go again, another storm on the way
We may be doing even more shoveling in the next couple of days as forecasters say up to six inches of snow could fall on the area Tuesday.

Here we go again, another storm on the way

Mon, 01/21/2019 - 8:43am Bob Fenske
Area under a winter storm watch from late Monday to early Wednesday
By: 
Bob Fenske

After failing to materialize for what seemed like forever, Old Man Winter now appears to have found a home in and around Chickasaw County as just days after the first major storm of the season, the area is under another winter storm watch.
The watch goes into effect late Monday night and runs through Wednesday morning, and National Weather Service forecasters ay up to six inches of snow could fall on the area and be preceded by a wintry mix that may lead to ice accumulations.
On Friday, New Hampton received almost eight inches of snow in the first significant snowfall of the season.
— For more on the weather, refer back to nhtrib.com

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here