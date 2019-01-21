Here we go again, another storm on the way

After failing to materialize for what seemed like forever, Old Man Winter now appears to have found a home in and around Chickasaw County as just days after the first major storm of the season, the area is under another winter storm watch.

The watch goes into effect late Monday night and runs through Wednesday morning, and National Weather Service forecasters ay up to six inches of snow could fall on the area and be preceded by a wintry mix that may lead to ice accumulations.

On Friday, New Hampton received almost eight inches of snow in the first significant snowfall of the season.

— For more on the weather, refer back to nhtrib.com