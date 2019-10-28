Home / News / High flow matters
Little Arlo Brown is all smiles as he is hooked up to a high flow oxygen device at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

High flow matters

Mon, 10/28/2019 - 10:46am Bob Fenske
MercyOne’s latest fundraiser will keep patients closer to home
By: 
Bob Fenske

Let’s get one thing out of the way before we get started with this story.

You want to hug Arlo Brown, don’t you?

Seriously, is he the cutest little boy you’ve ever seen or what? 

And the 15-month-old who has a smile that would warm the heart of even the most cantankerous among us is one of the reasons why MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center is holding a new fund drive, one that will allow the hospital to purchase a “high-flow oxygen device.”

Little Arlo was born with Down Syndrome, and his story shows why the $13,000 machine is so important to the hospital, its patients and their families.

For more on this story see the October 29 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here