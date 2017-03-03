High school becomes busy place Saturday

Nashua-Plainfield High School was a busy place on Saturday while the Speech Department was hosting the District Individual Speech Contest. Students and their coaches from the area traveled the partially snow and ice covered roads to perform their pieces which they have been working on for months. Nashua-Plainfield High School was one of the 16 sites across the state of Iowa who hosted the District contest. The school had 11 different centers for Storytelling, Radio News and many more options for the students to perform their pieces for the 18 schools who attended the contest. The Principal’s office was the headquarters for the contest which Speech Coach Paige Malven was hosting with the help of former Charles City Speech Coach Linda Brandt and Riceville Speech Coach Jim Cross.Fundraising was also happening for the History Day, HLT (Husky Leadership Team) and FCCLA students who ran the concession stand for the contest with the help with their parents. The extra funds will help with their programs for the year and all the homemade treats were donated from the students.For the complete story see the 3/2/2017 New Hampton Tribune.