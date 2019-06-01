High school embarks on second full J-Term

When New Hampton High School students returned to class Thursday morning, they didn’t head to English, social studies, math or science classes.

Instead, they embarked on J-Term, a unique two-week program in which they immersed themselves in just one class.

Two weeks of specialized classes and only three periods a day. Is there a better way to transition into the new semester?

The high school administration doesn’t think so and neither does a majority of the high school students, though they may be learning more in J-term than they actually realize.

