High School performs their musical talents

The Nashua-Plainfield High School Music Department was proud to present A Spring Concert on Tuesday evening for all to enjoy.The Trumpet Trio began the evening with their Division I rated instrumental music piece “Elena Polka” and the trio was Emily Hammond, Tanner Striegel and Dawson Schmitt.The Percussion Choir played their Division I rated instrumental music piece “Oriental Mambo.” The choir consists of Caleb Lines, Tyler Lantz, Isaac Swaney, Holly Bailey, Nathan Murphy, Kylie Laube, Nic Wad, Sam Hake and Jacob Kukral.Concert Band began their portion of the evening with “Novena” and “Ammerland.” The band then performed their piece for State Large Group Contest, “Shalom!”The band ended their portion of the concert with “King Cotton.”Band seniors were recognized by Stroud and they were: Katie Hinz – clarinet, Austin Lines – alto sax, Brittany Bendickson – trumpet, Matthew Bottorff – trombone, Lantz – percussion, Murphy – percussion and Wad – percussion.For the complete story see the 5/18/2017 Nashua Reporter.