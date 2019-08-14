Home / News / High school students are gearing up for new but ‘different’ year

High school students are gearing up for new but ‘different’ year

Wed, 08/14/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Lydia Gessner

There’s a lot of new changes coming to the west end of Main Street this school year and with classes starting in only 10 days, New Hampton High School Principal Sarah Updegraff has high expectations for her students.

“We will be welcoming [students in grades 5-8] to campus, so our first task will be how to include them in our Tribe and take care of one another,” she said. “I will be looking forward to watching our student body continue to step up to change the world in our district and beyond. Lots of opportunities to take advantage of and leadership roles to fill in a variety of ways!”

