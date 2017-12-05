High schoolers build playhouse

The construction classes at Nashua-Plainfield High School has completed their playhouse. Industrial Tech Teacher, Mr. Mike Murch, is very pleased with the end product.“The kids started this last fall. They have worked very hard on it,” said Murch.Two juniors, Jayden Jost and Dillon Auschstetter put in extra hours on the playhouse and it was worth it.“We took the playhouse up to NIACC last week for the design build day. We received wonderful compliments from everyone,” said Murch.Design build is a day where high school students get to have hands on experience in the construction trade. It takes place at NIACC in Mason City.Murch is pleased to announce that the playhouse will be auctioned off at the home track meet on May 15.“We hope to make enough money to pay for the materials we used. Any thing left over will go towards the Industrial Technology Department.”The playhouse, complete with electricity and a loft can be viewed on the northwest corner of the high school grounds.Anyone interested in the playhouse should attend the track meet on May 15. If the track meet is cancelled or postponed, the auction will be held at a later date.