High speed chase near Nashua leads to arrest of wanted Miami man

Following a high-speed chase Thursday, April 5, a Miami man is being held in Chickasaw County Jail on multiple charges including felony eluding, pending extradition to Dade County, Florida, where he is wanted for second-degree murder, Iowa State Patrol reported Friday.

Iowa State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle that appeared to be speeding on Thursday, April 5 on Highway 218 near Nashua around 9:30 a.m.

The driver, 21-year-old Devon Cooke of Miami, Florida, fled at speeds over 100 mph and drove at oncoming traffic, the patrol report states. He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit when his tires became deflated from a set of stop sticks deployed by officers.

Cooke was charged with operating while intoxicated first offense, felony eluding, assault on a peace officer, possession with intent to deliver, failure to affix tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Departments assisting in the pursuit were Iowa Transportation Enforcement; Bremer, Chickasaw and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s departments and Janesville Police.

