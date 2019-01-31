Historic church goes Scottish

Surprises around every corner, kilts, bagpipes and food made for a great celebration at the historic Little Brown Church Sunday.

In other words, it wasn’t your typical Sunday service at “The Church in the Wildwood.” After all, how often does a bagpiper play “Auld Lang Syne” or when’ s the last time one’ s seen a pastor wearing his native country’s traditional Scottish kilt?

They called it “Kilt Sunday” to celebrate Pastor Drew McHolm’s birthday, which just happens to fall on Jan. 25, the same date the great Scottish poet Robert Burns was born.

In short, it was a memorable morning.

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 31 Nashua Reporter.