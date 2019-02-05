History Day emotions run gamut

If there is a National History Day rule when it comes to the state contest, it is this: It’s going to be an emotional day.

And 2019 was not the proverbial exception for Nashua-Plainfield.

Five projects were deemed finalists at Monday’s contest, yet only one — senior Tanner Striegel’s individual performance titled “A Night At Ford’s Theatre: Military Triumph Turns to Tragedy” — will be heading to the National History Day competition that will be held next month at the University of Maryland in suburban Washington, D.C.

“It can be a really hard day, and it was this year,” Nashua-Plainfield National History Day adviser Suzy Turner said, “because these kids put so much time, they pour their hearts and souls into their projects, and then just like that, it’s over. They had great projects, it’s not that at all. You gain perspective over time, but right now, the ones that didn’t advance are hurting.”

— For more on this story, see the May 2 Nashua Reporter.