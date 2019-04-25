History Day students honored by governor
Thu, 04/25/2019 - 10:21am Bob Fenske
By:
Bob Fenske
Jayne Levi is thinking about majoring in graphic design or business. Abby Poppe wants to be a mechanical engineer. Drew Moine is looking at computer science, as are Lucas Pierce and Tyler Anderson.
In other words, not one of the five Nashua-Plainfield High School students is planning on pursuing a career in history.
Yet, there they were Wednesday at the State Capitol in Des Moines receiving the Loren J. Horton A ward from Gov. Kim Reynolds for creating the outstanding local history project in the state of Iowa.
