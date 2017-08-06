History headliners!

If there is a rule when it comes to National History Day at Nashua-Plainfield, it might be this: What’s said in Mrs. Turner’s room, stays in Mrs. Turner’s room.

To say that it gets a little crazy around contest time would be like saying the sun rises in the east. It’s just a fact.

“It does get stressful, but we make the process fun, too,” junior Caleb Lines said, “so even if we disagree amongst ourselves or with Mrs. Turner, it’s hard to be mad at each other ... or at least stay mad at each other.”

But it works, for Nashua-Plainfield’s program — led by advisor Suzy Turner — is an absolute powerhouse in the world of National History Day.

On Friday, Turner and seven students will depart for the Washington, D.C. area to compete in the national competition that begins Sunday and runs through next Thursday.

If it’s June — and it is — Nashua-Plainfield is heading to nationals, and this year, the program has three entries competing at the competition at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md.

