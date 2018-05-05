Home / News / History students make history

History students make history

Sat, 05/05/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Nashua-Plainfield qualifies school-record six projects for National History Day contest
By: 
Bob Fenske

It doesn’t matter the year, the National History Day state contest is an emotional day for Suzy Turner and her students.
And 2018 was certainly no exception.
“There were tears of joy, there were tears of disappointment, a lot of exhaustion,” Turner said. “It’ s a hard day, and for people who haven’t been through it, that may sound strange. But, mentally and emotionally, it’s a grueling day.”
— For more on this story, see the May 3 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

