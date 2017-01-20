Hitting clinic will be next Saturday for all young area athletes

Any parent of an athlete knows all about the hectic schedule of traveling for sport specific clinics. Some parents travel out of state to allow their child to attend certain clinics while many stay in state and drive the few hours to the different clinics.This year, softball players from around the area will have a chance to attend a hitting clinic right in Nashua. It’s not just any hitting clinic either. It is being presented by Optimum Level Softball out of Coralville with a professional infielder as one of the instructors.Kayla Massey and Megan Blank will be instructing girls grades 5th through 12th on the correct hitting process.Kayla is a University of Iowa graduate. She is a 4 year letter winner, was selected as First Team All Big 10 and was selected to the All Big 10 Defensive Team in pitching. She lead home run hitting while attending U of I and holds over 10 records at the U of I including hitting.Megan Blank also graduated from the University of Iowa. She was selected four times to the First Team All Big 10 Team as well as selected twice to the All Big 10 Defensive Team. Megan holds a record at the U of I for hitting. Megan is a professional infielder for the Chicago Bandits and was twice named National Pro Fastpitch during championship games.Mike Caswell and his wife Tabatha set the clinic up. They had connections from University of Iowa’s former softball head coach, Gayle Blevins. She told Mike about Optimum Level Softball and Mike contacted Kayla Massey. Tabatha said that they were very lucky to get Megan Blank. “It’s not every day you get to meet a professional softball player let alone learn from one.”For the complete story see the 1/19/2017 Nashua Reporter.