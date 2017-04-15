Hitting the right notes

Sydney Lau and Will Throndson, save for a drum set not fitting through a doorway, had an almost perfect day at the recent state solo and ensemble contest.Their fellow New Hampton High School Concert Band member, Bethany Zenk, was simply flawless.Zenk’s clarinet solo “Solo de Concours, Op. 10” scored a perfect score while the “Funk No. 2/No. II Funk” drum duet of Lau and Throndson scored missed perfection by a single point.For the complete story see the 4/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.