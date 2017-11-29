Holschlag ready to celebrate milestone

Holschlag Bin Sales of New Hampton is celebrating 50 years in the business, and the company is kicking off the milestone this next Saturday with a hands-on demonstration of a Safe T Home.

Proprietor Joe Holschlag has invited the community to come out on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to watch, help build, and assist in the assembly of one of the homes, which are built by by Sukup Manufacturing and were created and designed to bring relief to families without homes after an earthquake devastated parts of Haiti in 2010.

Holschlag hopes the event next Saturday will raise both money and awareness about Safe T Homes.

“If we can get people to come in the door, I’m hoping we can expose them to a world that’s larger than the one we live in,” said Holschlag. “I hope that maybe we can inspire people to get involved, or at least get them to think about what they can do.”

The building will be done in Holschlag’s big heated shop, and once it’s constructed, it will be on display in front of the business. Holschlag Bin Sales is south on Highway 63, about mile and half from town. Holschlag said that there will be soup and hot beverages and possibly some other refreshments available.

“It’s a heated area, so people can be in out of the cold,” he said.

For more of this article, see Tuesday's Tribune.