Home Health Care Assistant hopes to get office back on track

Sun, 05/21/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

A native to the county is joining ranks at the Chickasaw Public Health Department with one goal in mind - to help county residents get back on track.Lisa (Lantow) Welter, Home Health Care Nurse Manager-Assistant Administrator, grew up in Nashua and is a Nashua-Plainfield High School 2006 graduate. She still lives there, now with her husband Jamey and son Logan.Welter went to Hawkeye Community College where she became a licensed practical nurse and registered nurse.She then worked at the Waverly Municipal Hospital for 8 years.“I did a lot there,” said Welter. “I started in admissions then worked in the insurance office.”For the complete story see the 5/19/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

