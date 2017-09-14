Home / News / Homecoming king crowned at New Hampton
Homecoming King Areon Day is flanked by his fellow candidates — (from left Aden Zwanziger, Shane Burke, Noah Fye and Alex Schumacher – at the conclusion of Thursday night's coronation ceremony.

Homecoming king crowned at New Hampton

Thu, 09/14/2017 - 9:42pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Areon Day was crowned New Hampton High School's homecoming king on Thursday night during a racous ceremony that followed a short, but well-attended, twilight parade.

Day was crowned after he and his fellow king candidates — Shane Burke, Aden Zwanziger, Alex Schumacher and Noah Fye — took part in several "competitions," lip syncing and a "shoe question" game with the school's queen candidates.

The homecoming queen will be crowned Friday during halftime of New Hampton's football game against Hampton-Dumont.

— For more on homecoming, see the Sept. 19 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here