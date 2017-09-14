Homecoming king crowned at New Hampton

Areon Day was crowned New Hampton High School's homecoming king on Thursday night during a racous ceremony that followed a short, but well-attended, twilight parade.

Day was crowned after he and his fellow king candidates — Shane Burke, Aden Zwanziger, Alex Schumacher and Noah Fye — took part in several "competitions," lip syncing and a "shoe question" game with the school's queen candidates.

The homecoming queen will be crowned Friday during halftime of New Hampton's football game against Hampton-Dumont.

— For more on homecoming, see the Sept. 19 Tribune