Homecoming queen crowned at New Hampton High

Sidney Wenzlaff was crowned New Hampton High School's homecoming queen on Friday night at halftime of the football game between New Hampton and Hampton-Dumont.

Wenzlaff was crowned after she and his fellow queen candidates — Kaelyn Ambrose, Isabel Leichtman, Savannah Anderson and Addi Bast — were introduced to the large crowd that attended the game won by the Chickasaws 41-20.

Wenzlaff's crowning came a night after Areon Day was named homecoming queen at a community pep rally.