Sidney Wenzlaff poses with her fellow queen candidates — (from left) Kaelyn Ambrose, Isabel Leichtman, Savannah Anderson and Addi Bast — following Friday's coronation ceremony at halftime of the football game.

Homecoming queen crowned at New Hampton High

Sat, 09/16/2017 - 12:00am Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

 

Sidney Wenzlaff was crowned New Hampton High School's homecoming queen on Friday night at halftime of the football game between New Hampton and Hampton-Dumont.

Wenzlaff was crowned after she and his fellow queen candidates — Kaelyn Ambrose, Isabel Leichtman, Savannah Anderson and Addi Bast — were introduced to the large crowd that attended the game won by the Chickasaws 41-20.

Wenzlaff's crowning came a night after Areon Day was named homecoming queen at a community pep rally.

