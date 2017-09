Caleb Lines and Emma Sinnwell were crowned king and queen at Nashua-Plainfield Homecoming last Thursday night. The Homecoming Court included queen candidates Kylie Laube, Morgan Kapping, Kaylee Cerwinske and Ashton Lamborn and king candidates Mason Hyde, Dayton Hansen, Dawson Schmitt and Tristen Brase.

