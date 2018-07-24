Homeland lands the ‘Project of the Year’ Award from periodical

The ethanol plant in rural Lawler, Homeland Energy Solutions, was honored with the “Project of the “Year” Award from Ethanol Producer Magazine last month, for an expansion to the plant that was completed in November.

The $42.5 million expansion aimed to increase capacity by 35 million gallons a year.

Considerations in granting the award were project scale, complexity and impact to the plant, shareholders and community.

The purpose of the expansion was to make Homeland Energy, which is farmer-owned, a low-cost producer of ethanol, which gives shareholders the greatest return on their investment, Kevin Howes, chief operating officer of Homeland Energy Solutions, told Ethanol Producer Magazine (June 2018).

