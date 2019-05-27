Honoring the ultimate sacrifice

Maybe the best way to describe New Hampton’s annual Memorial Day observance is it was poignant, which is exactly the way the holiday is supposed to be.

Granted, American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 members had to scramble a bit Monday because of Mother Nature, as they decided to move both the observance and a cookout celebrating the 100th anniversary of the post’s founding indoors.

“The way the radar looked this morning and with the forecast the way it was, we didn’t feel like we had much choice,” said Brian Quirk, the commander of New Hampton’s Legion post. “Of course, it stopped raining, but with what we knew at the time, we made the right decision.”

It didn’t matter because, indoors or outdoors, Memorial Day is still about honoring the men and women who gave up their lives serving their country.

