Hope for 2021!

t’s 16 light beams in 16 cities across Iowa, yet it’s more than that, or at least MercyOne officials hope it is.

Beginning on New Year’s Day and running through this Thursday, 16 MercyOne hospitals — including New Hampton’s — are shining a light into the sky as a sign of appreciation for the system’s colleagues.

In a press release announcing its Light Up the Sky event, MercyOne officials said the idea was their way of honoring healthcare providers throughout the state for their work in 2020, the year that will always be remembered for the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our wish is this symbol will serve as a beacon of light for our communities,” MercyOne CEO and President Bob Ritz said in the press release, “and a very visible recognition of our amazing colleagues, physicians and providers across our circle of care from clinics, patient homes, affiliate partner locations, lab and imaging locations, testing sites, medical centers and more.”

At MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center, workers installed the light last Tuesday and it was turned on for the first time on New Year’s Day at 5 p.m.

It will light up the sky from 5 to 10 p.m. and 5 to 7 a.m. each day, and if weather conditions are right, it should be able to be seen from miles away.

