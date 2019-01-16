Hospital, clinic to change names Feb. 1

New Hampton’s hospital and clinic will have new names on Feb. 1, one that officials say “acknowledges our history and carries on our legacy.”

The hospital will be known as MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center while the clinic will be renamed MercyOne New Hampton Family Medicine.

“Over the past 20 years, Mercy Health Network has grown significantly, expanding our network of locations, clinical capabilities, services and geographic reach,” said Bob Ritz, Mercy Health Network president and CEO. “Our unifying name and look are key steps in progressing from an individual location to a more visible, integrated health system working together to provide statewide access and expertise.”

