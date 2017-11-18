Hospital construction to kick off next week

Although construction on Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton’s $6 million renovation project began last month, in a sense, it will kick off on Tuesday.

But instead of a groundbreaking, hospital officials have come up with a creative way to celebrate a project that will lead to a safer and more secure emergency department, single-patient rooms and a new reception and medical records area.

On Tuesday, area residents will have a chance to sign one of the beams that will go into the renovation project.

“It’s like a time capsule,” said Jenny Monteith, the hospital’s public relations coordinator said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with a groundbreaking, but they tend to be all the same. We thought this would be a really neat and different way to celebrate our project.”

As far as a time capsule, think of it this way. Maybe in a 100 or so years, a new hospital will be built or the area of the hospital that includes the signed beam will be renovated.

“I think the workers and the hospital workers at that time are going to be in for a really nice surprise,” Monteith said. “Everyone who signs it can say, in a way, that they’re part of the remodeling project, and they’ll have a signature to prove it.”

