Hospital gearing up for its 100th birthday

If this Saturday was Aug. 5, Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton would be ready to celebrate its 100th birthday.

“It’s been amazing to me how well this has come together,” said Jenny Monteith, the hospital’s development and public relations director. “We have so many people who have stepped up and helped us plan a great event.”

And while the celebration remains more than six weeks away, there’s plenty of excitement building as the New Hampton hospital gets ready to celebrate its big milestone.

The hospital, thanks to the work of longtime Carnegie Cultural Center volunteer Juanita Andersen, is putting out a commemorative book, “A Healing Presence,” and is also taking “reservations” for a memorial butterfly release that will take place as part of a day full of activities on Aug. 5.

