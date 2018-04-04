Hospital makes big economic impact

Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton officials are touting a recent study that shows the New Hampton hospital pumps more than $10.5 million each year into the economy of Chickasaw County.

The study, which was completed by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) showed that the hospital provides 142 jobs and has an economic impact in the county of more than $10.54 million.

The study also shows that Mercy employees by themselves spend $1,555,414 on retail sales and contribute $93,325 in state sales tax revenue.

“Our first and foremost goal is to provide quality patient care to everyone who comes to us,” Mercy President and CEO Aaron Flugum said. “But as part of the larger community we draw patients from, it is good to know that we make a difference beyond our hospital walls due to our employment scale and purchase power of staff members.”

While Mercy is a non-profit hospital and does not receive taxpayer funds for operations, hospital officials say it is still important to see how employees contribute to the economic success of Chickasaw County.

— For more on this story, see the April 3 Tribune