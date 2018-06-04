Home / News / Hospital makes big economic impact

Hospital makes big economic impact

Fri, 04/06/2018 - 12:31pm Bob Fenske
Iowa Hospital Association study shows Mercy pumps millions into Chickasaw County economy
By: 
Bob Fenske

Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton officials are touting a recent study that shows the New Hampton hospital pumps more than $10.5 million each year into the economy of Chickasaw County.
The study, which was completed by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) showed that the hospital provides 142 jobs and has an economic impact in the county of more than $10.54 million.
The study also shows that Mercy employees by themselves spend $1,555,414 on retail sales and contribute $93,325 in state sales tax revenue.

— Read more on this story in the April 3 New Hampton Tribune.

