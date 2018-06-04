Hospital makes big economic impact

Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton officials are touting a recent study that shows the New Hampton hospital pumps more than $10.5 million each year into the economy of Chickasaw County.

The study, which was completed by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) showed that the hospital provides 142 jobs and has an economic impact in the county of more than $10.54 million.

The study also shows that Mercy employees by themselves spend $1,555,414 on retail sales and contribute $93,325 in state sales tax revenue.

