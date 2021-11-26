Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children and teens next month, and parents can make their appointments online.

MercyOne officials made the announcement about the clinic last week, one that saw Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare Services reported that 42 more positive tests for the virus were recorded last week.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently when it announced it had given final approval for children to receive the vaccine.

That led MercyOne to set up two clinics — one on Dec. 8 and the other on Dec. 15 — for children to receive the vaccine.

“We understand how busy families are and driving to a different county for a vaccine isn’t convenient,” said Jennifer Monteith, the hospital’s development and public relations. “When we had the chance to order the Pfizer vaccine for children and teens, we knew offering it locally was the right thing to do.”

The hospital has set up an “event page” on Facebook, where residents can find links to make appointments for their children.

The vaccine will be available to children ages 5-17, and the clinics, which will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day, are for those children and teens who need their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

