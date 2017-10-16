Hospital set to begin its renovation

Patients, please have patience.

Major improvements are in store at the local hospital, with renovations to emergency, inpatient, and registration areas starting next week.

The work’s going to take about a year-and-a-half, and in the meantime, patients, visitors and staff are asked to be tolerant and understanding of the inconveniences caused by the construction.

Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton is ready to get under way with its major renovation project. The scope of the project includes a small addition to the emergency department, complete renovation of the emergency department, new private inpatient rooms and an improved registration area. The project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and last approximately 18 months.

The most immediate change for patients and visitors will be the walk-in entrance, which is moving to the emergency department. Patients will have to walk in through the ambulance bay door, next to the overhead, garage-type door in the emergency area.



For more about the renovation, see Friday's Tribune.