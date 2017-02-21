Home / News / Hospital takes steps to fight influenza

Tue, 02/21/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Mercy officials institute visitor restrictions as number of cases increase significantly
By: 
Bob Fenske

A rise in influenza cases in Chickasaw County has led to a decision by Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton officials to curtail the number of visitors at the hospital.“There has been a significant increase in cases of influenza,” said Jenny Monteith, the hospital’s public relations director said. “It’s not something we do lightly, but we think this is the best course we can take for our patients.”The hospital on Friday instituted what it calls a “Level Two Visitation Restriction,” which will be in effect as long as the flu season lasts. Monteith said that means the restrictions probably won’t be lifted until the end of March.After a relatively slow start to the flu season, cases spiked both nationwide and in Iowa during January and have continued to rise in February.Monteith said Mercy tracks school absenteeism and the number of patients with flu-like symptoms being seen in the hospital’s emergency room and at Mercy Family Clinic before instituting visitor restrictions.For the complete story see the 2/21/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

