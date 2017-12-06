Hot Heartland party!

It wasn’t perfect, but dang, it was close.

Yes, it tried to rain on our parade, and yes, it was pretty dang warm Saturday and Sunday, but it wasn’t just Mother Nature that made it a hot Heartland Days 2017.

Instead, it was things like the new event Extreme Bull Riding, the brilliance of the Vic Ferrari Band and a fireworks show that lit up the night sky with a beautiful array of colors.

Add it all up, and man oh man, New Hampton threw itself one heck of a party.

“Look at how filled this park is tonight,” said New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz, whose organization coordinates New Hampton’s biggest annual celebration, “and here’s the cool thing: We have people who haven’t been to Heartland Days in years, and we have people we don’t even know, but they came for Vic Ferrari and those visitors are seeing what New Hampton is all about.”