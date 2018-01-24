Hot time on the ice

A few dozen men and women and boys and girls arrived at Airport Lake west of New Hampton Sunday morning, drilled some holes in the ice, and tried their luck.

Pheasants Forever held its annual Ice Fishery, and organizers said the turnout was good, up from last year, as the temperature as a little warmer and the rainfall held off until later in the day.

Ted Geerts was one fisherman who was having a little bit of luck, although he said that mid-morning to late-morning was not generally the best time of day to fish at Airport Lake, a place he fishes frequently. Geerts had landed one nice crappie and a handful of bluegills by noon, and pointed out the lights on his electronic fish-finder that showed fish were following his bait, but they weren’t biting it.

Geerts said that Airport Lake contains good populations of crappie, bluegill, perch, largemouth bass and a few northern pike. Sunday, he was using waxworms as bait in about 10 feet of water, fishing right off the bottom.

“I think this event is pretty nice. I’ve been coming here ever since they started doing it,” Geerts said, “It’s good because it kind of promotes the lake, and it’s a nice place.”

Judging by the many smiles, adults and children were having a good time. Concessions were available as well as bait, and holes were drilled in the ice for anyone who didn’t have their own auger. A merchandise raffle was held at the end of the morning.

For more on the event, see Tuesday's Tribune.