Hot times in Lawler
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Despite heat wave, Irish Fest enjoys another banner year
By:
Bob Fenske
Maybe Friday didn’t provide the crowds Lawler’s Irish Fest organizers were hoping for, but by Saturday, it was almost as if the folks who call — or have called — Lawler home said “screw it, the heat’s not going to beat us.”
The Irish — both the real kind and the Irish-for-a-weekend — turned out in droves Saturday, despite the fact that it was a day that defined “hot and sticky,” and they stayed pretty much the whole day.
