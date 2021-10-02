Hotel/Motel Tax hands out grants

The New Hampton City Council last week approved the recommendation from the Hotel/Motel Tax Committee to distribute $25,000 in grants to non-profit organizations and events for the upcoming year.

The committee met the week before and made its recommendation, and although members said “no” to one request, it did not rule out helping St. Joseph Community School provide wheelchair accessibility in Runion Park.

“Basically, the committee would like them to apply for other grants first and then come to us for gap financing,” said New Hampton City Clerk Karen Clemens, who serves as a non-voting member of the committee. “I think they’re definitely willing to help out with that, but there are some good grant programs out there that can help them and then we can look at going into our capital reserve fund to close the gap.”

The Hotel/Motel Tax Committee’s voting members include representatives from New Hampton Economic Development, the New Hampton City Council, Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors, New Hampton Parks and Recreation and New Horizons-Chamber.

