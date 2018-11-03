Howe to dance at the next level

New Hampton’s Kaycee Howe has signed a letter of intent to join the competitive dance team at Mount Mercy University next year.

Howe is one of 19 girls on the New Hampton Dance team, which competed in hip-hop and pom at Iowa State Dance and Drill Team competition at Wells-Fargo Arena in Des Moines last fall.

Mount Mercy University is a four-year co-ed Catholic liberal arts school in Cedar Rapids with just over 1800 students.

“It’s a smaller school, like New Hampton, so I don’t have to get used to a bigger environment,” Howe said.

Howe was one of three dance students representing New Hampton at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. The New Hampton dancers, along with about 600 other dancers from across the United States, were selected to walk the three-mile parade route and perform on national television at the end. Howe said that a dance scholarship is no different from a basketball or wrestling scholarship. New Hampton’s Morgan Smith went to Grand View on a dance scholarship last year.

