HR consultant questioned

Thu, 04/26/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Greufe says he was supposed to just assist county attorney with investigation
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A member of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors requested assistance on an internal investigation from the county-contracted human resources consultant, but no hard feelings were intended, the consultant revealed after questioning by a former department head who said Thursday he was unfairly singled out for further investigation.
Based on advice Board of Supervisors Chairman Jake Hackman gave April 16, former Emergency Management Coordinator Ken Rasing sought answers about the investigation directly from human resources contractor Paul Greufe.
Greufe, of P.J. Greufe and Associates, was not entirely sure which Board of Supervisors member reached out to him to request he help County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath on her investigation into the re-audit, but the two county supervisors members who attended the department heads meeting Thursday, Steve Geerts, District 4, and Tim Zoll, District 2, [implied] it was not they, who requested it.
