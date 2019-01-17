Home / News / Huskies prepare for district speech Saturday

Huskies prepare for district speech Saturday

Thu, 01/17/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

For months, the Nashua-Plainfield High School speech students have been preparing their pieces for the District Large Group Contest at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Saturday morning.
The four N-P groups, in the areas of musical theater, reader’s theater, short film and radio broadcasting, will compete against 32 different schools for their chance of moving on to the State Large Group Contest in February at Waterloo West.
Each group has been spending their free time perfecting their pieces for the judges.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 17 Nashua Reporter.
 

