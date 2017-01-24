Ice ice baby!

Cora Schwickerath brought her crappie into the “warming house” at the Ice Fishery Sunday and couldn’t help but smile, especially after the fish was measured.“Well, that’s 10 1/2 inches, that’s a pretty nice fish,” Chickasaw County Conservation Board naturalist Matt Crayne said. “Nice job.”But what was even better for the New Hampton girl was this: That 10 1/2-inch fish was one-half inch longer than the one her twin brother, Jake, had caught earlier in the day at the annual Ice Fishery that was held at Airport Lake.“They’re competitive,” said Toni Schwickerath, the twins’ mother, “so I’m sure Jake is hoping there’s an 11-incher out there by his hole.”The truth of the matter, though, is this: The competition is secondary when it comes to the Ice Fishery. There’s something way more important.For the complete story see the 1/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.