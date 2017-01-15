IDC officials make pitch on referendum

Industrial Development Corporation President Jamie Wegner made his pitch Monday at the IDC Annual Meeting.So, too, did New Hampton Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson.Both urged members to vote yes in the upcoming Feb. 7 school bond referendum.As for the meeting’s keynote speaker, Jay Jurrens, the school superintendent whose district is proposing the $19.415 million question that would lead to a new middle school, a new competition gym and a new industrial technology and vocational agriculture center.“I’m here to help people be as informed as they can when it comes to casting a ballot,” he said. “If I say, vote yes, then I’m definitely crossing the line.”And that line is governed by the State Ethics Board, which doesn’t allow superintendents and school officials to utter the words “vote yes.”For the complete story see the 1/13/2017 New Hampton Tribune.