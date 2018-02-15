IDPH warns of salmonella cases

Throw out that packaged chicken salad you picked up at Fareway.

It could be contaminated with salmonella.

Fareway Stores pulled a chicken salad sold at all its locations, including New Hampton, from its shelves after being contacted this week by the Iowa Department of Public Health about cases of salmonella.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals issued a joint statement calling for the move. The agencies say the chicken salad sold at Fareway stores was produced and packaged by a third party for the store and has been connected to multiple cases of salmonella across the state. Preliminary test results from a state lab also showed the contamination.

Fareway voluntarily stopped the sale of the product and pulled the chicken salad from its shelves.

“The company has been very cooperative and is working with IDPH and DIA in the investigation of the reported illnesses,” said DIA Food and Consumer Safety Bureau Chief Steven Mandernach, who noted no chicken salad has been sold since Feb. 9. IDPH is investigating multiple cases of possible illness associated with the chicken salad. No numbers regarding illness associated with the investigation have been released at this time.

Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that can cause illness, and rarely it can be severe. Symptoms usually develop within 12 to 36 hours after ingesting the bacteria but can appear as early as six hours and as late as three days after ingestion. Persons who have consumed the chicken salad should watch for symptoms.

Most people get better without treatment, but in some cases, the diarrhea associated with a salmonella infection can cause dehydration, which can sometimes result in hospitalization. It is important whenever you have diarrhea to make sure you drink plenty of fluids. If you are ill, you should contact your health care provider.

Since this chicken salad has a four-day use by date, very little should be left in the community.

“The bottom line is that no one should eat this product,” said IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk. “If you have it in your refrigerator, you should throw it away.” Quinlisk added that consumers should not try to return the product to the store.

Salmonella can cause severe illness with diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, blood stools and dehydration. Symptoms of salmonella infection generally last four to seven days.