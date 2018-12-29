Home / News / The importance of being involved

The importance of being involved

Sat, 12/29/2018 - 9:00am Bob Fenske
Staff, students say they appreciate the opportunities offered outside the classroom
By: 
Lydia Gessner

How involved are the kids in our high school? Why is it important to be involved? High school is a time for education, but it also offers many opportunities outside of the classroom, as well.
These activities range from NERD club, to the marching band, to the track and field team.
The teachers at New Hampton don’t see these as distractions to class, in fact far from it. Being involved actually benefits kids in more ways than they realize.
It has been proven, through extensive study, that there is a strong correlation between scholastic achievement and involvement. The teachers and coaches here say that they can definitely see this relationship everyday at New Hampton High school.
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 28 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

