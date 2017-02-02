Informative hitting clinic teaches children skills

The hitting clinic that took place last Saturday at the Husky Wellness Center proved to be very informative.Optimum Level Softball out of Coralville put on the clinic. Kayla Massey, owner, was an instructor along with Megan Blank, a professional softball player and Curt Barnes, Kayla's husband. Kayla was raised in Mission Viejo, CA. As a seven year old playing softball, Kayla didn't love the sport when she first started. "I enjoyed softball but did not love it. I was pretty good, so I did enjoy it." As Kayla grew and softball continued to be the sport she would excel at, her feelings changed. "I had a talent for softball. When you are really good at something you do it because you're good and at some point it's all you think about and you fall in love with it."For the complete story see the 2/2/2017 Nashua Reporter.