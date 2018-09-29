Inspector gives jail clean bill of health

The Chickasaw County Jail, constructed in 1958, was marked 100 percent compliant by Jail Inspector Delbert Longley in a Friday report.

Longley called the jail “very clean, well maintained and well-managed” despite being “an older facility that does not meet the current needs of the county. Classification is non-existent.”

This is because there are three holding cells, and classification is by jail cell, Sheriff Marty Hemann told the Board of Supervisors on Monday. Inmates charged with simple misdemeanors and those charged with murder, for instance, are not supposed to be in a cell together, Hemann said. The jail lacks the space to make such classification possible.

